Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball begins OVC Tournament Thursday against Jacksonville State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball will kickoff the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championship at UT Martin when it plays a 1:00pm, Thursday match against No. 5 seed Jacksonville State at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.

After a slow start to the 2021 campaign, the Governors posted a 5-2 record during the second half of the regular season to earn the No. 4 seed in the OVC’s first-ever beach volleyball postseason.

The winner of the tournament-opening match between the Governors and Gamecocks will play a 5:00pm, Thursday match against top-seeded Chattanooga, while the loser will be back in action at noon, Friday.

In the regular season the APSU Govs were led by First Team All-OVC pairing Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore. Panning and Moore recorded a team-best 11 wins this season, winning five times as the Governors No. 1 pairing and posting a perfect 6-0 mark as the Govs No. 2 pairing. As one of the first Governors to play a full four-year beach volleyball career at Austin Peay State University, Panning is the program’s all-time winningest player with 48 career wins on the sand.

The Second Team All-OVC pairing of Marlayna Bullington and Aysha Hood have won five matches this season and are the only other pairing to man the No. 1 position for the Governors this season. Bullington was also named the OVC’s first ever Freshman of the Year and was selected to be on the OVC All-Freshman team.

Two of APSU’s most reliable tandems this season have been in the No. 4 and No. 5 positions where the duos of MiMi Arrington/Claire Darland and Caroline Waite/Erin Eisenhart have each posted 7-4 records this season. Arrrington and Darland have won twice in the No. 4 position and five times on the No. 5 line, while Waite and Eisenhart have won four times while playing No. 4 and three times while playing as the No. 5 pairing.

In the first round of the tournament, the Governors will square off with Jacksonville State, a team they have split a pair of matches with. Austin Peay State University beat the Gamecocks, 4-2, on April 18, before dropping a 2-3 decision on April 24th. This season the Gamecocks are led by Second Team All-OVC pairing Kayle Milton and Kylee Quigley, who four matches in the No. 1 position this season.

