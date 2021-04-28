City of Clarksville to hold Virtual Job Fair, May 12th-13th

Clarksville, TN – Job seekers are invited to the City of Clarksville’s Virtual Job Fair on May 12th-13th, 2021 to learn about open positions and to discuss job opportunities with City Department personnel.

City Departments participating in the Virtual Job Fair include:

Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Clarksville Gas and Water.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation/Golf Courses.

Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville Street Department.

Clarksville Transit System.

Individuals interested in participating in the Virtual Job Fair must register for the event by completing the Virtual Job Fair Registration form.

See current openings for information about specific jobs available.

Jobs are available in various categories in the departments listed above. Some likely openings during the Virtual Job Fair include police officer, firefighter, bus operator, marketing manager, facility manager, various maintenance positions, accountant, parks and recreation instructor, equipment operator, and grounds and facilities crew chief.

The Virtual Job Fair website will go live on Wednesday, May 12th, and participants can examine department and job information prior to the live event.

On Thursday, May 13th, participants can join the Virtual Job Fair from 9:00am to 2:30pm for live presentations from Department personnel. An event schedule will be emailed to participants prior to the event.

The individual department sessions will be live interactive events in which department personnel and participants can discuss specific job openings, as well as working for the respective department.

Job seekers should go to the City of Clarksville Virtual Job Fair page on May 12th. Any necessary links needed for participation in the Virtual Job Fair will be emailed on May 11 to all participants that complete the Virtual Job Fair Registration Form.

Sections

Topics