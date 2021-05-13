Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony to be held Virtually, May 31st

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (VSO) will host a virtual Memorial Day Ceremony this year on the Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization Facebook pages on Memorial Day, May 31st, 2021.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to remember service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country while serving in the U.S. military. It is also a time to think about our Gold Star Families and the sacrifices they have made for our country.

“Every year there is a theme for the ceremony. My staff and I agreed this year’s focus would be on remembering our military veterans who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, too many of our veterans passed away alone in a nursing home, hospital bed, or at home without family. This is just one small way we can honor them,” said VSO Director Andrew Kester.

Funerals and burials were held without many of the veteran family members and during the early part of the pandemic, color guards and honors were not performed to recognize the service of these veterans due to the restrictions that were in place.

Photos of veterans, grave markers, obituaries, and memorials to remember those lost in 2020 to the present, should be sent to *protected email* no later than May 20th to be included in the presentation.

For questions, email *protected email* or call 931.553.5173.

