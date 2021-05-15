APSU Baseball splits doubleheader against Jacksonville State

Clarksville, TN – First baseman Bobby Head finished the day with seven hits, helping the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to split an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader against Jacksonville State, Saturday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. JSU won the opening game 10-4 before APSU rallied to win Game 2 by a 5-1 score.

With the split, Austin Peay State University won the three-game series against Jacksonville State, 2-1. The Govs moved into a tie for fourth place with the Gamecocks. The top four teams at the end of next weekend’s play will qualify for the OVC Baseball Championship hosted by The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee, May 27th-29th.

In the nightcap victory, Austin Peay State University (20-30) got out to a quick start thanks to center fielder Garrett Spain who hammered a two-run home run deep to right field in the first inning. The Govs would add a run in the third with second baseman Malcolm Tipler opening the inning with a single, moving to third on Head’s double, and scoring on a wild pitch.

APSU added to its lead with single runs again in both the fifth and seventh innings. Head doubled to start the fifth and scored on catcher Jack Alexander’s one-out single. Head then did the heavy lifting himself in the seventh with a leadoff home run to left-center, extending the APSU lead to 5-0.

The Governors pitching staff kept the Gamecocks caged in Game 2. Starting pitcher Drew McIllwain opened with 4.2 scoreless innings before turning it over to reliever Tucker Weaver (3-0) who provided 1.2 scoreless innings and picked up the win.

Jacksonville State (24-25) would breakthrough in the eighth. After a pair of walks, shortstop Isaac Alexander drove in a run with a one-out single. The Gamecocks threatened to tie the game in the ninth, loading the bases with one out against APSU reliever Harley Gollert, who got a strikeout and a deep fly out to right to end the game.

The Gamecocks controlled the action early in the day’s first game, scoring five runs in the first three innings. JSU scored three runs in the first with designated hitter Zeth Malcom hitting a solo home run and right fielder Carson Crown delivering a two-run shot.

Austin Peay State University got two runs in the second inning with some help from a Jacksonville State error. The APSU Govs would inch closer with single runs in the sixth and eighth innings as designated hitter John McDonald drove in each of the runs as APSU closed within a run.

JSU starter Kyle Luigs (3-1) notched the win in Game 1, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits in 5.1 innings. Game 2 starter Colin Casey allowed three runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings and suffered the loss.

Head went 3-for-4 in the opener and was 4-for-5 in the nightcap with two doubles and a home run to lead the APSU Govs 24-hit day. He finished the three-game series 11-for-14 (.786) with four doubles, two home runs, three RBI, and six runs scored.

Alexander led Jacksonville State with a 2-for-8, five RBI doubleheader performance. Crowe was 2-for-4 with two RBI in the opener but was held hitless in Game 2, walking twice.

Box Scores

Game1

Jacksonville State 10, Austin Peay 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Jacksonville State 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 10 10 1 Austin Peay 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 10 1

W: Kyle Luigs (3-1) L: MARTINEZ, Sebastian (3-6) S: Corley Woods (7)

Game 2

Jacksonville State 1, Austin Peay 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Jacksonville State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 1 Austin Peay 2 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 X 5 14 1

W: WEAVER, Tucker (3-0) L: Colin Casey (5-5)

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team closes its regular-season slate with a three-game OVC series against Murray State, Thursday-Friday in Murray, Kentucky.

