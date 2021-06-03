Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

City of Clarksville to hold Job Fair on June 17th

June 3, 2021 | Print This Post
 

In-person event will be June 17th at Wilma Rudolph Event Center

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Job seekers are invited to the City of Clarksville’s in-person Job Fair from 10:00am to 6:00pm Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center to learn about open positions and to discuss job opportunities with leaders from City Departments.

City of Clarksville to hold Job Fair on June 17th

Individual job-seekers will be able to walk in and visit with departments about existing jobs.

No registration is required.

See current openings for information about specific jobs available.

City Departments participating in the Job Fair include:

  • Clarksville Building and Codes.
  • Clarksville City Garage.
  • Clarksville Department of Electricity.
  • Clarksville Fire Rescue.
  • Clarksville Gas & Water.
  • Clarksville Housing & Community Development.
  • Clarksville Parks & Recreation/Golf Courses.
  • Clarksville Police Department.
  • Clarksville Street Department.
  • Clarksville Transit System.

Jobs are available in various categories in the departments listed above.

Some likely openings during the Job Fair include police officer, firefighter, bus operator, facility manager, athletic coordinator, various equipment maintenance and grounds maintenance positions, event planning specialist, parks and recreation instructor, equipment operator, and multiple part-time and seasonal positions.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  