City of Clarksville to hold Job Fair on June 17th
In-person event will be June 17th at Wilma Rudolph Event Center
Clarksville, TN – Job seekers are invited to the City of Clarksville’s in-person Job Fair from 10:00am to 6:00pm Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center to learn about open positions and to discuss job opportunities with leaders from City Departments.
Individual job-seekers will be able to walk in and visit with departments about existing jobs.
No registration is required.
See current openings for information about specific jobs available.
City Departments participating in the Job Fair include:
Jobs are available in various categories in the departments listed above.
Some likely openings during the Job Fair include police officer, firefighter, bus operator, facility manager, athletic coordinator, various equipment maintenance and grounds maintenance positions, event planning specialist, parks and recreation instructor, equipment operator, and multiple part-time and seasonal positions.
