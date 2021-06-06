|
Nashville Sounds fall 3-2 to Charlotte Knights
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds lost their third straight in a rain-shortened game against the Charlotte Knights 3-2 Sunday Afternoon at Truist Field. The game was called in the top of the seventh inning with one out.
Charlotte took a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-run homer off the bat of Gavin Sheets. The Knights extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth as Evan Skoug led off the inning with a double, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a groundout.
Jake Hager led off the fifth inning with a double and eventually came in to score on an errant pickoff attempt to cut Charlotte’s lead to 3-1.
Dylan Cozens pulled the Sounds within one run in the sixth with his first homer of the year to make it 3-2, Charlotte.
Game one of the six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nashville. Right-hander Zack Godley (3-0, 0.90) starts for the Sounds. The starting pitcher for the Indians is to be determined.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Nashville 2, Charlotte 3
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
