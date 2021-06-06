Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds fall 3-2 to Charlotte Knights

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds lost their third straight in a rain-shortened game against the Charlotte Knights 3-2 Sunday Afternoon at Truist Field. The game was called in the top of the seventh inning with one out.

Charlotte took a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-run homer off the bat of Gavin Sheets. The Knights extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth as Evan Skoug led off the inning with a double, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a groundout.

Jake Hager led off the fifth inning with a double and eventually came in to score on an errant pickoff attempt to cut Charlotte’s lead to 3-1.

Nashville Sounds split Six-Game Series with Charlotte Knights. (Nashville Sounds)

Dylan Cozens pulled the Sounds within one run in the sixth with his first homer of the year to make it 3-2, Charlotte.

Game one of the six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nashville. Right-hander Zack Godley (3-0, 0.90) starts for the Sounds. The starting pitcher for the Indians is to be determined.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

  • Nashville has lost three straight games for the first time this season.
  • The Sounds turned a season-high three double plays.
  • Nashville ended the 12-game road trip with a 9-3 mark.
  • Dylan Cozens’ home run was the Sounds 50th of the year.

Box Score

Nashville 2, Charlotte 3

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 0 0 0 0 1 1 X X X 2 3 0
Charlotte 0 0 2 1 0 0 X X X 3 7 1

 

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .


