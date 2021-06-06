|
President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Addressing Threat from Securities Investments that Finance Certain Companies of the People’s Republic of China
Washington, D.C. – By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) (NEA), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code,
I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, find that additional steps are necessary to address the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13959 of November 12th, 2020 (Addressing the Threat From Securities Investments That Finance Communist Chinese Military Companies), including the threat posed by the military-industrial complex of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and its involvement in military, intelligence, and security research and development programs, and weapons and related equipment production under the PRC’s Military-Civil Fusion strategy.
In addition, I find that the use of Chinese surveillance technology outside the PRC and the development or use of Chinese surveillance technology to facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse constitute unusual and extraordinary threats, which have their source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby expand the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13959 to address those threats.
Accordingly, I hereby order as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1 through 5 of Executive Order 13959, as amended by Executive Order 13974 of January 13, 2021 (Amending Executive Order 13959 — Addressing the Threat From Securities Investments That Finance Communist Chinese Military Companies), are hereby replaced and superseded in their entirety to read as follows:
“Section 1. (a) The following activities by a United States person are prohibited: the purchase or sale of any publicly traded securities, or any publicly traded securities that are derivative of such securities or are designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any person listed in the Annex to this order or of any person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, and, as the Secretary of the Treasury deems appropriate, the Secretary of Defense:
(c) The purchase or sale of publicly traded securities described in subsection (a) of this section made solely to effect the divestment, in whole or in part, of such securities by a United States person is permitted prior to:
Sec. 2. (a) Any transaction that evades or avoids, has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited.
Sec. 3. For the purposes of this order:
Sec. 4. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, is hereby authorized to take such actions, including the promulgation of rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA, as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of this order. The Secretary of the Treasury may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions within the Department of the Treasury. All executive departments and agencies (agencies) of the United States shall take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of this order.
Sec. 6. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, and, as the Secretary of the Treasury deems appropriate, the Secretary of Defense, is hereby authorized to determine that circumstances no longer warrant the application of the prohibitions in section 1(a) of this order with respect to a person listed in the Annex to this order, and to take necessary action to give effect to that determination.”
Sec. 2. The Annex to Executive Order 13959 is replaced and superseded in its entirety by the Annex to this order.
Sec. 3. Section 6 of Executive Order 13959 is amended to replace “Sec. 6.” with “Sec. 7.”
Sec. 4. Executive Order 13974 is hereby revoked in its entirety. The Secretary of the Treasury and the heads of agencies shall take all necessary steps to rescind any orders or prohibitions issued prior to the date of this order implementing or enforcing Executive Order 13974 or the versions of sections 1 through 5 of Executive Order 13959 replaced and superseded by section 1 of this order.
Sec. 5. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
THE WHITE HOUSE,
Annex
Aero Engine Corporation Of China
Aerospace Ch Uav Co., Ltd
Aerospace Communications Holdings Group Company Limited
Aerosun Corporation
Anhui Greatwall Military Industry Company Limited
Aviation Industry Corporation Of China, Ltd.
Avic Aviation High-Technology Company Limited
Avic Heavy Machinery Company Limited
Avic Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd.
Avic Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited
Avic Xi’an Aircraft Industry Group Company Ltd.
Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Company Limited
China Academy Of Launch Vehicle Technology
China Aerospace Science And Industry Corporation Limited
China Aerospace Science And Technology Corporation
China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd
China Avionics Systems Company Limited
China Communications Construction Company Limited
China Communications Construction Group (Limited)
China Electronics Corporation
China Electronics Technology Group Corporation
China General Nuclear Power Corporation
China Marine Information Electronics Company Limited
China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.
China Mobile Limited
China National Nuclear Corporation
China National Offshore Oil Corporation
China North Industries Group Corporation Limited
China Nuclear Engineering Corporation Limited
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited
China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Company Limited
China South Industries Group Corporation
China Spacesat Co., Ltd.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited
China Telecom Corporation Limited
China Telecommunications Corporation
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.
Cnooc Limited
Costar Group Co., Ltd.
Cssc Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited
Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.
Guizhou Space Appliance Co., Ltd
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
Inspur Group Co., Ltd.
Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited
North Navigation Control Technology Co., Ltd.
Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
Proven Glory Capital Limited
Proven Honour Capital Limited
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
Shaanxi Zhongtian Rocket Technology Company Limited
Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Company Limited
