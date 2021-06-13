Nashville Sounds fall to Indianapolis Indians at First Tennessee Park, 7-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds comeback attempt came up short as they fell 7-4 to the Indianapolis Indians Sunday afternoon in front of 8,357 fans at First Horizon Park. The Sounds and Indians split the six-game set.

Indianapolis jumped on Nashville starter Zack Godley and took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a lead-off home run from Anthony Alford and a sacrifice fly from Kevin Kramer.

Troy Stokes Jr. roped his second home run of the year in the fourth to give Indianapolis a 3-0 advantage. The Indians continued to add to their lead with a three-run fifth inning on an RBI-single from Will Craig and a two-RBI single from Christian Bethancourt.

Nashville began their comeback bid in the fifth as Weston Wilson led off the inning with a solo home run.

Cooper Hummel tripled home a run and Zach Green drove in a run with a single to cut the Indianapolis lead to 6-3. In the sixth, Dylan Cozens crushed a solo homer to bring the Sounds within two runs.

Hunter Owen gave Indianapolis an insurance run with a solo home run in the eighth and extended the Indians lead to 7-4.

Game one of the six-game series against Gwinnett is scheduled for Tuesday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryse Wilson (3-1, 5.00) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura extended his hit streak to a team-high 10 games…batting .515 (17-for-33) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 10 RBI and 5 walks during that span.

Weston Wilson hit his first home run since 6/2 at Charlotte (solo off Alex McRae)

The Sounds have not lost a series this season (3 wins, 3 ties).

Jamie Westbrook extended his hit streak to 6 games…batting .440 (11-for-25) with 5 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 RBI during the streak.

Box Score

Indianapolis 7, Nashville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Indianapolis 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 7 8 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 4 13 0

