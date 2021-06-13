|
Nashville Sounds fall to Indianapolis Indians at First Tennessee Park, 7-4
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds comeback attempt came up short as they fell 7-4 to the Indianapolis Indians Sunday afternoon in front of 8,357 fans at First Horizon Park. The Sounds and Indians split the six-game set.
Indianapolis jumped on Nashville starter Zack Godley and took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a lead-off home run from Anthony Alford and a sacrifice fly from Kevin Kramer.
Troy Stokes Jr. roped his second home run of the year in the fourth to give Indianapolis a 3-0 advantage. The Indians continued to add to their lead with a three-run fifth inning on an RBI-single from Will Craig and a two-RBI single from Christian Bethancourt.
Nashville began their comeback bid in the fifth as Weston Wilson led off the inning with a solo home run.
Cooper Hummel tripled home a run and Zach Green drove in a run with a single to cut the Indianapolis lead to 6-3. In the sixth, Dylan Cozens crushed a solo homer to bring the Sounds within two runs.
Hunter Owen gave Indianapolis an insurance run with a solo home run in the eighth and extended the Indians lead to 7-4.
Game one of the six-game series against Gwinnett is scheduled for Tuesday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryse Wilson (3-1, 5.00) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
