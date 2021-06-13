Marsha Blackburn Report: Calling Out Big Tech’s Big COVID-19 Cover-up

Washington, D.C. – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Fauci worked together to suppress information on the origins of COVID-19 Coronavirus. It’s blatant dishonesty, and it was an abuse of Fauci’s position.

While Fauci continues his face-saving PR campaign, the American people are left with more questions than answers. That’s why I led a press conference with some of my Senate colleagues calling for straight answers and accountability.

Demanding Legal Responsibility From China

Since the Chinese Communist Party allowed COVID-19 Coronavirus to spread, American businesses and families have incurred devastating costs: trillions of dollars in economic damage, more than $365 billion spent on unemployment assistance programs, and over half a million deaths in the United States.

This week, I reintroduced the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (Stop COVID) Act to make China legally and financially liable for unleashing COVID-19 Coronavirus on our country.

Keeping Critical Race Theory Out Of The Classroom

Critical race theory has no place in American schools. The tenets of critical race theory are based in the destructive ideal of inherent racism and will teach our children to judge and self-segregate based solely on skin color. In Tennessee, we believe in equality and opportunity for all.

Students should not be discriminated against on the basis of race under any circumstances. That’s why I pushed for a resolution condemning the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and teacher training programs.





Calling For The End Of Cancel Culture

Cancel culture is a barrier to a free marketplace of ideas and remains antithetical to the preservation and perpetuation of global democracy. I led a resolution which recognizes the important role of freedom of expression and ensures that the United States will wholeheartedly defend it.

Marsha’s Roundup

An investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak will have no credibility unless Fauci is fired.

Vice President Kamala Harris should know that the crisis at our southern border is no laughing matter.

American schools are for education, not espionage. In some cases, partnerships which seemed innocuous have been shown to be anything but. In other cases, the CCP’s educational espionage was blatant yet ignored.

On the Senate floor I broke down Biden’s reckless infrastructure package. Not only would it benefit other countries, it would also weaken America by making us less secure, less free, and less competitive.

The President Joe Biden surcharge affects everything from inflated prices at the gas pump to higher tabs at the grocery store.





