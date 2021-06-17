Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 17th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road

Daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grading, and paving operations and/or bridge work. Mayhew Road remains closed.

Cheatham County

On Saturday, June 19th, from 6:00am-12:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-40 West, between mile markers 191 and 192, for slope mowing the median.

Davidson County

On Thursday, June 17th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, the I-40 East on-ramp and shoulder will be CLOSED at Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 199) for milling and paving operations.

On Thursday, June 17th, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-440 in both directions, between mile markers 0 and 7, for slope mowing.

Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

On Sunday, June 20th through Wednesday, June 23rd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent closures of I-24 in both directions, from Bell Road (Exit 59) to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 62), for placing a bridge containment system. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 32 and 37, for restriping operations.

Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 191 and 196 and mile markers 207 and 213, for restriping operations.

Bridge Repair on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 over the Stones River for substructure bridge repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

On Friday, June 18th at 8:00pm through Monday, June 21st at 5:00am, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to One Lane over the Stones Rivers for the replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.

Look Ahead: On Friday, June 25th at 8:00pm until Monday, June 28th at 5:00am, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to One Lane over the Stones River for the replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.

On-Call Concrete Repair on I-440

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a partial ramp closure from I-440 West to Hillsboro Road (Exit 2) for restriping operations.

Misc Safety Improvements at I-65 and Wedgewood Avenue (Exit 81)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 interchange to work on underground utilities. No interstate lane closures will be needed.

Humphreys County

On Thursday, June 17th, from 6:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 East at mile marker 139 for milling and paving operations.

