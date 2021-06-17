|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 17th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road
Daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grading, and paving operations and/or bridge work. Mayhew Road remains closed.
Cheatham County
On Saturday, June 19th, from 6:00am-12:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-40 West, between mile markers 191 and 192, for slope mowing the median.
Davidson County
On Thursday, June 17th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, the I-40 East on-ramp and shoulder will be CLOSED at Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 199) for milling and paving operations.
On Thursday, June 17th, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-440 in both directions, between mile markers 0 and 7, for slope mowing.
Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway
Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24
Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40
Bridge Repair on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River
On Friday, June 18th at 8:00pm through Monday, June 21st at 5:00am, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to One Lane over the Stones Rivers for the replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.
Look Ahead: On Friday, June 25th at 8:00pm until Monday, June 28th at 5:00am, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to One Lane over the Stones River for the replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.
On-Call Concrete Repair on I-440
Misc Safety Improvements at I-65 and Wedgewood Avenue (Exit 81)
Humphreys County
On Thursday, June 17th, from 6:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 East at mile marker 139 for milling and paving operations.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
