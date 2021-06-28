TWRA announces 2021 Application Period for Peregrine Falcon Trapping starts July 1st

Trapping for Falconry Usage Only

Nashville, TN – The 2021 application period for the trapping of a peregrine falcon to be used in falconry will begin July 1st, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced.

The number of permits to be allowed for the taking of peregrine falcons to be used in falconry is three this year as allowed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The TWRA will award the permits to the winners of a draw to be held on Wednesday, August 25th.

Falconers may go to the Falconry Information and Application under the Law Enforcement section of the TWRA’s website to locate the print-ready application and also view the requirements.

Resident and non-resident master and general falconers are eligible for participation in the draw. Completed applications must be postmarked by Monday, August 16th.

Another change made two years ago is the permits are allowed statewide. Previously, peregrine falcons were only allowed to be taken from counties located in the TWRA’s Region I (West Tennessee). One permit had been issued for the past eight years in Tennessee. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded Tennessee its first permit allowing the trapping of one peregrine falcon for use in falconry in 2011.

The population of peregrine falcons, through state and federal conservation efforts, has recovered enough since their near extinction in the early 20th century to allow for a limited take of these birds for use in falconry.

For more information, contact the TWRA’s Walter Cook at *protected email* or 615.781.6647.

Sections

Topics