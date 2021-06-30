Clarksville Police layout Traffic Plan for Independence Day Celebration, July 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced procedures designed to minimize delays and improve safety for those attending the City of Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd, 2021 at Liberty Park.

The event includes a free concert, activities such as sack races and limbo contests, and food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors. The evening will conclude with the City’s fireworks show at 9:00pm and the announcement of the 2021 Riverfest headliner.

Parking inside Liberty Park, which will open at 5:00pm on July 3rd, will be available until full and only for vehicles with handicap license plates or placards and event staff with a city-issued pass.

Liberty Park Grill will be operating from 11:00am to 9:00pm on July 3rd. Beginning at 4:00pm, guests can pay a fee of $20.00 to park at the restaurant.

Each paying vehicle will receive a $20.00 voucher redeemable for food and drink at Liberty Park Grill. Offer is valid July 3rd only.

Marina users must have approved vehicle tags or a temporary pass. Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the boat ramp parking area until 4:00pm or until the parking area has been filled. No boats will be allowed to exit the parking area from 8:00pm until the park has emptied after the fireworks display.

Free Shuttle Buses

Free Clarksville Transit System shuttle service to Liberty Park will begin at 5:00pm from the Transit Center on Legion Street and from these satellite lots:

Cumberland Plaza Garage, 133 Commerce Street

Big Lots, 1041 South Riverside Drive.

CMCSS Central Services-South parking lot, 1312 State Route 48.

Return trips will begin shortly after the fireworks show concludes.

All regular CTS routes also will be free on Saturday, July 3rd. All CTS bus and shuttle services require riders to wear a mask or face covering at all times, based on Executive Order 13998 and CDC guidelines for public transportation. Masks will be available to riders who need them, but no one will be permitted to ride the shuttle buses without a mask.

Pedestrians Beware

Clarksville Police officers will be at all major intersections on Riverside Drive and around Liberty Park before and after the event to provide traffic control. Motorists are advised to pay attention to the officers, follow directions and be prepared to stop.

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross only at intersections where officers are present.

Additionally, Zinc Plant Road and the Zinc Plant Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8:50pm to 9:20pm for the fireworks show. Guests should expect long delays on Riverside Drive and Highway 48-13 before and after the event.

At the completion of the event, CPD’s priority will be to keep vehicle and shuttle bus traffic flowing out of Liberty Park onto the main thoroughfares of Riverside Drive and Highway 48/13. Side streets will be merged into the main thoroughfares as traffic flow allows. Motorists should expect heavy traffic around Liberty Park and are encouraged to be courteous and patient.

Liberty Park will close at sunset on Friday, July 2nd to prepare for the Independence Day Celebration and will reopen for general use at sunrise on Sunday, July 4th. King’s Run Bark Park will reopen at 9:00am on July 4th.

