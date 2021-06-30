Clarksville Regional Airport to host Vintage Warbirds tours starting July 13th

Clarksville, TN – In cities across the U.S., vintage military aircraft rest quietly in museums, where school children and tourists admire them, take their pictures, and leave them behind closed doors at the end of each day.

On July 13th, aviation history blasts out of the museums and into the skies as the Commemorative Air Force thunders into Clarksville, led by the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders.

Accompanying the big bomber will be two other vintage WWII aircraft, all of whom are arriving for three days of tours and warbird flights at Clarksville Regional Airport, Tuesday through Thursday, July 13th, 14th, and 15th.

The B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders is one of only four remaining that are actively flying today. This aircraft was the first Flying Fortress to be restored solely for the sake of education and use as a flying museum and is accurately restored to WWII configuration, bristling with machine guns and featuring period-specific equipment.

Hosted by the Clarksville Regional Airport, other visiting aircraft will include the popular SNJ / T6 Texan advanced trainer in which thousands of airmen learned to fly for combat, as well as the twin-engine Navy JRB transport Little Raider in which the whole family can fly together. All the aircraft are notable for their historic importance and level of restoration.

The public is invited to enjoy onboard tours with the aircraft crew at Clarksville Regional Airport—Outlaw Field, 200A Outlaw Field Road in Clarksville, or to take the ultimate Living History Flight Experience and see Clarksville and Fort Campbell from the sky! A limited number of flights are available on the warbirds.

Flights on the B-17 start at $495.00; flights on the T6 are $380.00, seats on the Navy transport start at only $100.00. Tours of the aircraft will be conducted from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, excluding flying times. Admission for cockpit tours of the aircraft is $10.00 per adult, $5.00 for children under 12, and $20.00 for a family of up to five.

“I hope all of the Clarksville community and local United States military veterans and family members are able to participate in this unique experience and see some WWII history firsthand”, stated by Toni Chambers, accounts and marketing manager for Clarksville Regional Airport.

Those who wish to fly can call 855.FLY.A.B17 (1.855.359.2217) or reserve online at www.B17TexasRaiders.org

See more on Facebook.com/B17TexasRaiders

About the Commemorative Air Force

Collecting, restoring and flying vintage historical aircraft for more than half a century, the CAF mission is to educate, inspire and honor through flight. The CAF is a 501 (c) 3 educational organization, and has more than 11,000 members and a fleet of 170 airplanes distributed throughout the U.S.

For more information, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org

