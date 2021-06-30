Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce July 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 7th, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at noon, at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage, featuring guest speaker Antonio Murgas with Domino’s.

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community.

For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, July 15th from 5:00pm–7:00pm, hosted by The Clarksville Regional Airport, at 200 Airport Road. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

On June 8th, Chamber Chairman Paul Turner presented the awards during the Annual Chamber Gala, they include:

Project 2231 –Trent & Dana Knott and Family, Ted A Crozier, Sr. Community Commitment Award honoring a Chamber member that showcases the spirit of our community and embodies the Chamber’s mission to improve the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region.

Rich Holladay, Waterdogs Scuba & Safety, The Boots to Suits Award, recognizing Clarksville military veterans who, through professional and personal efforts, are making a positive impact throughout the business community, with a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in their work and community involvement.

Antonio Murgas, Domino’s, Clarksville Young Professional of the Year. The CYP winner is continually focused on professional development and shows care about our future of our community.

Niesha Wolfe, Gingham Cafe, Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award, this inaugural award honors a female chamber member who is a business owner, entrepreneur, or executive for the valuable contribution they’ve made over the last year to the community.

Tyler Mayes, The Goines Agency, Ambassador of the Year. Ambassadors play an important role in the day-to-day operations of the Chamber as goodwill representatives of the organization. Their commitment and participation in Chamber activities is vital.

Charlie Foust, Clarksville Foundry, Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a member that has shown a long-term dedication to the community and this organization.

