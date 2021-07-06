Nashville Zoo Kroger Safari Fridays begins in July

Nashville, TN – Kroger Plus Card holders can take advantage of a special “Buy One, Get One” free Zoo ticket deal on Fridays during July and August as part of the annual Kroger Safari Fridays summer promotion.

Kroger Plus Card holders can present their card at Nashville Zoo’s ticket booth to receive a free ticket with the purchase of another ticket of equal or greater value. The offer is only valid on Fridays in July (9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th) and August (6th, 13th, 20th & 27th) and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion. Kroger Plus Card holders are permitted one “buy one, get one” deal per Friday.

To take advantage of the deal, Kroger Plus Card holders do not need to reserve tickets online. Instead, card holders are asked to simply present their card at the ticket building and purchase tickets there.

Visitors can venture through Tiger Crossroads and see our Sumatran Tigers, stroll past the Caribbean Flamingoes, or stop by the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center to see our four new Caracal kittens.

For more information, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our

Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

About Kroger

Kroger is one of the nation’s largest retail grocery chains. In Tennessee, Kroger has 118 food stores, five convienence stores, and five jewelry stores, employing over 21,000 associates. The key focus areas of giving for Kroger are feeding the hungry, environemntal sustainability, women-and-minority owned businesses, and other grass roots community inititatives.

