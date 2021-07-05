Clarksville holds annual Independence Day Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville hosted its annual Independence Day celebration at Liberty Park on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 with music, food trucks, lots of vendors and activities, and a fantastic fireworks show to end the evening.

Thousands came out to participate in the free event hosted by Clarksville Parks and Recreation. Gates opened at 5:00pm and music began at 6:45pm. This year’s opening act was Jay Ammo. “He is excellent,” Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Event Planning Supervisor, Kali Mayes said. “Jay is a local talent, currently in the military and stationed at Fort Campbell. He is celebrating his fifth anniversary of coming to America from Guyana.”

This year’s headliner was local favorite Tina Brown, backed by the very talented Tina Brown Band.

“Of Course we’re so lucky to have Tina Brown tonight, she is a local legend,” Mayes said. “I would guess that there are already several thousand people here. And, we’re really thankful for the turnout. We weren’t able to do this last year because of COVID-19. Tonight, I’ve heard comments from many of the people here, who, like me, are just thankful that we can be here celebrating America’s Independence Day together.”

Kids stayed busy with the sack races, hula hooping, and limbo contests. Everyone enjoyed the great variety of food and drink that was available from a host of local vendors, including Skyline American Grill, Kona Ice, Sugar Booger TN, J & J Concessions, D & B Concessions, and Nashville Hot Sweets.

“We’re also really excited about tonight’s fireworks display,” Mayes said. “Pyro Shows is putting on the show for us, and they’ve been wonderful to work with. We’re just so thrilled to be able to have events again, and for me, it’s spectacular to see all these people out here having fun.”

The evening concluded with the much-anticipated fireworks show which started at 9:05pm after comments and a countdown by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

