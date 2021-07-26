Richard and Anne Sullivan PELP Endowment created for APSU students

Clarksville, TN – Dennis Sullivan recently made a generous donation to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Foundation to establish the Richard and Anne Sullivan PELP Endowment to benefit students involved in APSU President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP). The scholarship is named to honor the memory of his late parents.

To be eligible, students must have a cumulative collegiate GPA of at least 3.5. Applicants must also enroll in at least 12 credit hours each semester and complete all courses required by the PELP program.

“We are grateful to Dennis Sullivan and his family for supporting our PELP students in such a meaningful way,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Through this scholarship, his parents’ legacy will continue for years to come.”

Richard Sullivan was born and raised in Dickson, Tennessee. His wife, Anne, was originally from Trenton, Kentucky. The couple met at Austin Peay and were married in 1956. During his time as an undergraduate, Richard majored in education, economics and geography. In his junior year, Richard was vice president of the APSU Student Government Association.

After graduating from Austin Peay in 1956, he attended the United States Navy’s Officer Candidate School, where he served three years and earned the rank of Lieutenant, Junior Grade. Following his time in the U.S. Navy, Richard used his experience growing up on a farm to become a stockbroker. He was promoted to manager at Merrill Lynch in 1980 in Evansville, Indiana. He retired there in 2009. Over the years, Dennis has met many farmers who told him that his father was ‘the best commodities broker in the Midwest.’

Anne raised Dennis and his late brother Robert while also managing two dress shops. Dennis described his mother warmly, saying, “She had a heart of gold. She was always helping those in need.”

Richard and Anne had two granddaughters, Dennis’ daughters, Kendall and Erin. They also had two great-grandsons, Erin’s sons, Riley and Trace.

“We were extremely proud of my parents for their giving hearts,” Dennis Sullivan said. “They were active in the community, supporting services such as the Christian Life Center, the Dream Center and their church. We hope this scholarship will help APSU PELP students develop their own leadership skills and enable them to be prepared, as much as they can be, for what life brings their way.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

