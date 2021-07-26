Loaves and Fishes to hold Second John Waddle Memorial Shoot

Written by Danica Wright Booth

Loaves and Fishes PR Chair

Clarksville, TN – After a year’s hiatus, the John Waddle Memorial Shoot will return to Montgomery County at 9:00am on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 with proceeds benefiting Clarksville’s Loaves and Fishes.

The local non-profit, which serves an average of 150 meals a day to anyone who is hungry, hosted the inaugural shoot in 2019 to honor the late John Waddle. The local homebuilder was known in the community for his passion for clay shooting and his love and support of Loaves and Fishes.

After a successful first year, which raised more than $15,000, the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The second annual shoot, which will take place at Cross Creek Clays on Jarman Hollow Road in Palmyra, will allow shooters to register in teams of four.

“We’re excited to bring back this event, which honors a beloved member of our community and continues his legacy of caring for the hungry,” Ricky Willis, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said. “We hope, with the return of this shoot, to exceed the $15,000 raised in 2019.”

Money from the event will help pay for the organization’s new building, which opened earlier this year at 825 Crossland Avenue.

For more information or to register for the shoot, please visit www.johnwaddlememorialshoot.com.

For more information on Loaves and Fishes, visit www.loavesandfishestn.org.

