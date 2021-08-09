Manna Café Ministries to conduct Mobile Pantry at Salem United Methodist Church this Saturday, August 14th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 14th, 2021, Manna Café Ministries will hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway at Salem United Methodist Church.

The event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome, Manna Café has PLENTY to give out!

One food box per household with a valid photo ID is required.

Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.

Salem United Methodist Church is located at 2275 Seven Mile Ferry Road in Clarksville, TN.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

