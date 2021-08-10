Nashville Sounds announce Bacon Eggs & Kegs brunch event at First Horizon Park on Saturday, October 23rd

Nashville, TN – Bacon Eggs & Kegs, Nashville’s largest brunch event, returns to First Horizon Park on Saturday, October 23rd,2021 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

After three years of record-breaking sold-out events, 2021 marks the fourth year returning to Music City.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, August 10th at 2:00pm at www.baconeggsandkegs.com/nashville

Bacon Eggs & Kegs will offer all things brunch for one weekend only in 2021.

Delicious bacon and egg brunch dishes from local restaurants, all-you-can-enjoy craft beer and cider tastings, games like bacon bingo and egg roulette, photo opportunities, and live entertainment.

There’s even an opportunity for guests to play a 30-foot inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippos or fry in a giant inflatable skillet as a fun photo opportunity!

Highlights include:

30-foot Bloody Mary bar with regular or spicy mix, seasoned salt rims, and toppings like tater tots, bacon, jalapeño poppers, pork rinds, cheeses, mozzarella sticks, pickled & fresh veggies, and more!

Local restaurants serving brunch dishes for purchase.

60+ craft beers, seltzers and ciders to taste.

Select 12 oz. Full Pour seltzers, beers & ciders.

Irish coffee bar and mimosa bar.

Games include: Bacon bingo, egg and spoon races, egg roulette, egg toss, inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippos, giant Jenga, giant Yahtzee and more.

Live entertainment with dueling pianos, a DJ and live musical performances.

Complimentary photos taken in a giant inflatable skillet.

Tickets

Tickets start at $45.00. Admission includes all you can enjoy 5 oz. pours of 60+ beers, ciders & seltzers, select 12 oz. full pour beers, quick-serve bloody marys, boozy root beer floats, Irish coffee, and two trips through the 30-foot Bloody Mary bar.

About the Organizers

Bacon Eggs Kegs is produced by SE Productions, specialists in food and beverage event production in the Seattle area but producing events nationwide. Their events include Bacon Eggs & Kegs, Field To Table, and Sumo + Sushi. More information can be found here: seproductions.us

About the Nashville Sounds

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

