|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Manna Café Ministries to conduct Mobile Pantry at Salem United Methodist Church this Saturday, August 14th
Nashville Sounds announce Bacon Eggs & Kegs brunch event at First Horizon Park on Saturday, October 23rd
Nashville, TN – Bacon Eggs & Kegs, Nashville’s largest brunch event, returns to First Horizon Park on Saturday, October 23rd,2021 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
After three years of record-breaking sold-out events, 2021 marks the fourth year returning to Music City.
Tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, August 10th at 2:00pm at www.baconeggsandkegs.com/nashville
Bacon Eggs & Kegs will offer all things brunch for one weekend only in 2021.
Delicious bacon and egg brunch dishes from local restaurants, all-you-can-enjoy craft beer and cider tastings, games like bacon bingo and egg roulette, photo opportunities, and live entertainment.
There’s even an opportunity for guests to play a 30-foot inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippos or fry in a giant inflatable skillet as a fun photo opportunity!
Highlights include:
Tickets
Tickets start at $45.00. Admission includes all you can enjoy 5 oz. pours of 60+ beers, ciders & seltzers, select 12 oz. full pour beers, quick-serve bloody marys, boozy root beer floats, Irish coffee, and two trips through the 30-foot Bloody Mary bar.
About the Organizers
Bacon Eggs Kegs is produced by SE Productions, specialists in food and beverage event production in the Seattle area but producing events nationwide. Their events include Bacon Eggs & Kegs, Field To Table, and Sumo + Sushi. More information can be found here: seproductions.us
About the Nashville Sounds
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsEvents
TopicsFirst Horizon Park, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nsahville TN, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Sounds
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.