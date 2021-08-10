ArtLink becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program held a green ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 5th to celebrate ArtLink joining the Program. ArtLink is the 138th organization to become Green Certified.

ArtLink is a local nonprofit that works to unite the community by igniting passion and inspiring creativity. The studio is located on Strawberry Alley and offers a wide range of workshops, such as candle making, macramé, and painting, as well as classes, like mom-and tot time and dance fitness.

In addition to inspiring the community, ArtLink also promotes reusing materials rather than throwing them away.

It was this dedication to reuse and recycling that qualified ArtLink for certification.

Reused materials include magazines, metals, cardboard, egg cartons, plates, and more. Any object can be transformed.

Stephanie Belanger, ArtLink Board President, said “We are so excited to have our certification and continue to promote reusing materials. When visitors enter the studio, they have access to a wide variety of materials to use.

Whether that is creating their own art or participating in one of the classes.” Stephanie also mentioned that in addition to reusing within ArtLink they also are willing to accept donated materials from community members.

To learn more about ArtLink visit them online at www,artlinkclarksville.com or stop by their studio at 116 Strawberry Alley Wednesday through Saturday.

If your organization is interested in joining the Green Certification Program, contact Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867. You can also find information about the Program online at www.mcgtn.org/green.

Sections

Topics