Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police Department asks public help locating David Burnett

August 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is looking for David Burnett (Black, Male, 12/18/1982, 38 years old). Burnett is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm

On August 11th, 2021, Clarksville Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred.

David Burnett is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

David Burnett is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Based on the investigation, Mr. Burnett was identified as the person who shot a firearm at the victim.

Burnett is a convicted felon on Community Corrections and now has active warrants for Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mr. Burnett should be considered armed.

If you see Mr. Burnett, please call 911 immediately and wait for an Officer. Do not attempt to approach.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Koski 931.648.0656, ext. 5286. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      August 2021
      S M T W T F S
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  