Clarksville Police Department asks public help locating David Burnett

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is looking for David Burnett (Black, Male, 12/18/1982, 38 years old). Burnett is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm

On August 11th, 2021, Clarksville Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred.

Based on the investigation, Mr. Burnett was identified as the person who shot a firearm at the victim.

Burnett is a convicted felon on Community Corrections and now has active warrants for Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mr. Burnett should be considered armed.

If you see Mr. Burnett, please call 911 immediately and wait for an Officer. Do not attempt to approach.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Koski 931.648.0656, ext. 5286. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics