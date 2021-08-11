Austin Peay State University’s small business development center moves to Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – For years, the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) has provided free assistance to local entrepreneurs and business owners from its small offices, tucked away on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus.

The TSBDC, which is part of the APSU College of Business, could be difficult to find, so in an effort to better serve this area, the center recently relocated to 211 South Second Street, in the heart of Clarksville’s downtown business community.

“The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Austin Peay State University is now in downtown Clarksville, and we’re here to listen, educate and connect small businesses to resources on a local, state, and federal level,” Lorneth Peters, director of the TSBDC, said.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the TSBDC assists small businesses with financial, marketing, production, organization, engineering and technical problems, and feasibility studies. It also works closely with minority members of socially and economically disadvantaged groups and veterans.

The center provides services for entrepreneurs to take advantage of free confidential counseling, as well as training seminars on many business-related topics. And it’s not only a resource for Clarksville’s business community. The TSBDC also serves Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, and Stewart County.

To receive no-cost assistance, contact the TSBDC at *protected email* .

