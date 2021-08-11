Clarksville Police Department wants public help finding Breize Strickland

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Breize Strickland (Black, Male, 12/3/2000,20 years old). Strickland is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault and Other Charges.

On August 8th, 2021, around 10:10pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Walnut Street for a shooting that had occurred. Officers located a victim on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported for medical treatment and has since been released.

Based upon the investigation, Breize Strickland (AKA: Breezy) was identified as the shooter. Strickland has active warrants on file related to the shooting. Strickland should be considered armed.

If you see Mr. Strickland, please call 911 immediately and wait for an Officer. Do not attempt to approach.

No photo is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective H. Vanatta 931.648.0656, ext. 5487. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics