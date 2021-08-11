Nashville Sounds defeat Louisville Bats, 8-5

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds got a couple of big offensive performances on Wednesday night, powering their way past the Louisville Bats with an 8-5 victory at Louisville Slugger Field. Brice Turang smashed his first home run as a Sound and knocked in three runs, and Corey Ray belted a two-run homer and came within a triple of the cycle to lead a 13-hit attack.

The Sounds, who never trailed in the game, took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Daniel Vogelbach. After the Bats tied the game in the bottom half against Thomas Jankins, Turang nailed a home run to right field in the second with Tim Lopes on base, and then Mario Feliciano made it back-to-back jacks and a 4-1 lead with a homer to the left-field corner.

Louisville tied the game with three in the third to chase Jankins, but the Sounds regained control in the fifth on an RBI single by Turang, who has eight RBIs in his first eight games since joining the Sounds.

The Bats pulled even again with a run in the bottom of the fifth against Kyle Lobstein, but the Sounds answered for good in the sixth.

After Troy Stokes Jr. walked, Ray hit a two-run shot to right-center off Nick Howard (0-1), and Travis Shaw doubled home Pablo Reyes later in the inning to make it 8-5. Eric Yardley (3-1) got the win, combining for 4 1/3 scoreless relief innings with Blaine Hardy, R.J. Alvarez, and Luke Barker, who notched his seventh save.

The six-game series continues Thursday night at 5:30pm CT. Alec Bettinger (2-3, 4.37) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (50-36) against Michael Mariot (2-3, 3.40) for the Bats (33-52).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds became the 3 rd -fastest team in the Triple-A East League to reach 50 victories

-fastest team in the Triple-A East League to reach 50 victories Luke Barker worked his sixth consecutive scoreless outing…he’s allowed just four earned runs over his last 33 appearances for a 0.92 ERA (4er/39.1ip)

The back-to-back homers by Brice Turang and Mario Feliciano marked the first time the Sounds have done it since June 23rd (Tim Lopes & Jamie Westbrook vs. Charlotte)

Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with two walks and is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with a .538 on-base percentage on his major league rehab assignment

Box Score

Nashville 8, Louisville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 3 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 8 13 2 Louisville 1 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 8 1

