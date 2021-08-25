|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty Demand Answers on Afghanistan Crisis from Secretaries Lloyd Austin, Antony Blinken
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding answers to key questions on the crisis in Afghanistan.
Senator Blackburn’s office has received questions from constituents in Tennessee and over 2,000 people on the ground in Afghanistan. In addressing these inquiries, top leaders within the Department of Defense and Department of State have failed to be transparent or responsive.
“For two decades, the American people—particularly those in the U.S. Armed Forces—have been dedicated to the cause of fighting terrorism and providing a better future for the people of Afghanistan,” the senators wrote.
“However, as the Taliban rapidly consolidate control over Afghanistan at the expense of the freedom and rights of the Afghan people, particularly women, girls, and those in minority groups, the American people demand answers,” stated the senators.
View the full letter here or below.
Dear Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken:
We write to express our grave concern and deep disappointment about the entirely avoidable crisis unfolding currently in Afghanistan. As the Article I branch of the United States government, Congress is willing, ready, and able to conduct its oversight responsibilities on behalf of the American people.
For two decades, the American people—particularly those in the U.S. Armed Forces—have been dedicated to the cause of fighting terrorism and providing a better future for the people of Afghanistan. However, as the Taliban rapidly consolidate control over Afghanistan at the expense of the freedom and rights of the Afghan people, particularly women, girls, and those in minority groups, the American people demand answers. To that end, we ask that you respond to the following questions immediately:
We welcome open dialogue, including ongoing regular principal-level classified and unclassified briefings to Senators, with Secretaries of the Department of Defense and the Department of State on these matters. In the near term, we look forward to a detailed response that addresses each of the above questions.
Thank you for your attention.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsAfghanistan, Bill Hagerty, Marsha Blackburn, Taliban, Terrorism, U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Senator, Wsahington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.