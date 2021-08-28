Austin Peay State University Softball adds Breanna Hesson, Karavin Dew to coaching staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s softball head coach Kassie Stanfill announced the additions of Breanna Hesson and Karavin Dew to the coaching staff for the 2021-22 season.

“I am very excited to welcome Karavin Dew and Brianna Hesson to the Austin Peay softball family,” said Stanfill.

“I believe I have assembled a like-minded staff with the knowledge and experience to help develop student-athletes with the Total Gov Concept at the forefront,” Stanfill stated.

Hesson is no stranger to the Austin Peay State University softball program, having also served on Stanfill’s inaugural coaching staff during the 2018-19 season as a volunteer assistant.

Prior to that, she served one year at Louisville as a volunteer coach in 2018, following a year on the coaching staff, as an assistant, at IUPUI in 2017.

Before her time at IUPUI, Hesson served as a graduate assistant at Auburn beginning in 2013, where she served as an on-field assistant and aided with the team’s operations.

Collegiately, Hesson was a four-year starter for the University of Georgia and helped the Bulldogs to the 2009 Women’s College World Series.

As a sophomore, Hesson earned All-SEC Second Team honors. In her junior season, Hesson was an SEC All-Defensive Team selection and achieved a career-high with 13 home runs.

Her career culminated with National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Second Team, All-SEC Second Team, SEC All-Defensive Team honors. Additionally, she was both an SEC Player of the Week and a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week during her senior season.

After completing her collegiate career, Hesson continued to play softball professionally with the Akron Racers in the National Professional Fastpitch League, from May 2011 until Feb. 2014.

Hesson will assist with all phases of coaching the softball team along with taking on primary coach responsibilities with the team’s hitters and outfielders.

Dew comes to Austin Peay after wrapping up her third season as an assistant coach with the Brown University softball program in 2020-21 and will assist with all phases of coaching the softball team along with taking on primary coach responsibilities with the team’s infielders and catchers.

Prior to stint at Brown, Dew served as a volunteer assistant coach at Mercer during the 2017-18 academic year, working with the team’s catchers, video analysis, and scouting. She acted as an assistant coach at Brevard College during the 2016-17 year, holding responsibilities that included administrative, financial, game planning, recruiting, and academic matters.

Dew finished her career at Western Kentucky as a two-time First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree and helped lead the Hilltoppers to the 2013 NCAA Regionals. A catcher at WKU, Dew set the program’s single-season triples record in 2011.

A 2013 graduate of Western Kentucky and a native of Calhoun, Georgia, Dew earned a spot on the Sun Belt honor roll all four years.

Sections

Topics