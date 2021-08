Clarksville Police Department receives Four Traffic Safety Grants from Tennessee Highway Safety Office

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has been awarded four grants by Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO).

These grants are to assist in reducing crashes within the City of Clarksville for the Fiscal Year from October 2021 through September 2022.

Grants

Alcohol Enforcement – Conduct saturation patrols when the data shows most alcohol-related crashes occur. Bicycle / Pedestrian Safety – Educational and Enforcement efforts to reduce bicycle and pedestrian-related crashes. Motorcycle Safety – Educational and Enforcement efforts to reduce motorcycle-related crashes. Distracted Driving – Educate the public on the dangers of distracted driving.

Please drive safely.

Sections

Topics