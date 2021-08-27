|
APSU Soccer loses at home to Kansas, 5-0
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision to Kansas State, Friday, in its home opener at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.
Kansas State (2-1-0) jumped out to an early lead with goals in the seventh and ninth minutes.
Making her first start of the season in goal for Austin Peay (0-3-0), junior Chloé Dion made a pair of saves on Brookelynn Entz shots in the 19th and 20th minutes to keep the score at 2-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats found the back of the net in the 51st and 58th minutes to stretch their lead to 4-0. Dion once again bounced back with saves in the 67th and 69th minute, before Kansas State scored the final tally of the night in the 75th minute.
Dion made her fifth and final save of the night in the 88th minute of the match. Junior Anna McPhie fired the first two shots of the match for the Govs, with both missing the target. Freshman Avryn List took the final two shots of the night for the APSU Governors, putting shots on goal in the 56th and 79th minute.
