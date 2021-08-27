Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds shutout Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park, 3-0

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Starter Colin Rea struck out nine batters and tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 7,917 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night. The shutout performance was Nashville’s eighth of the season.

Rea didn’t allow a base hit until the top of the fourth inning when Jason Kipnis and Orlando Arcia collected back-to-back singles. Rea recorded at least one strikeout in every inning he pitched in, including three in the third.

Nashville Sounds Right-Hander Colin Rea Strikes out a Season-High Nine Batters. (Nashville Sounds)

Kipnis singled with two outs in the top of the sixth to chase Rea in a 0-0 game. Kyle Lobstein came on in relief and walked Arcia before retiring Johan Camargo on a pop up to keep the game scoreless.

The Sounds got on the board in the bottom half of the sixth when pinch-hitter Yeison Coca sparked a rally with a leadoff double down the left field line. Two batters later, Tim Lopes smashed a single up the middle to score Coca to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

Gwinnett starter Bryce Elder issued consecutive two-out walks in the bottom of the seventh. They came back to hurt the Stripers when Christian Kelley lined a base hit up the middle to score Zach Green and give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Pinch-hitter David Dahl followed with a run-scoring single to left field to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.

The relief efforts of Lobstein, Patrick Weigel, Justin Topa and Chad Sobotka finished the job Rea started. Weigel tossed a scoreless seventh, Topa struck out the side in the eighth and Sobotka worked the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 1.23) starts for Nashville against right-hander José Rodríguez (4-3, 6.02) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

  • Tonight’s shutout is the eighth thrown by Nashville pitchers this year…it’s the second-most in the Triple-A East behind only Durham’s 10.
  • Colin Rea struck out a season-high 9 batters…5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K.
  • Matt Lipka (1-for-4) is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with 13 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 11 RBI and 5 walks in 20 games in the month of August.
  • Matt Lipka stole his 22nd base of the season…16th with Nashville…9th in the month of August.
  • David Dahl has hit safely in all eight of his games with the Sounds…batting .433 (13-for-30) with 7 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 4 RBI.

 


Box Score

Gwinnett 0, Nashville 3

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 X 3 6 0

 

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .­­


