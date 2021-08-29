|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nashville Sounds slide past Gwinnett Stripers, 3-2
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds edged the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 in the series finale Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Outfielder Dustin Peterson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Nashville a late lead.
Peterson got the Sounds on the board in the first, driving in Matt Lipka with a single. The Stripers managed to tie the game at one in the third as Jason Kipnis drove in a run with a single of his own.
Gwinnett took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single from Drew Waters. In the seventh, Zach Green drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at two for the Sounds.
Peterson broke the tie with the sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving the Sounds a 3-2 advantage.
The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Louisville Bats Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 4.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hunter Greene (4-6, 3.78) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Gwinnett 2, Nashville 3
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsDustin Peterson, Dylan File, First Horizon Park, Gwinnett Stripers, Louisville Bats, Louisville Slugger Field, Matt Kipka, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Sounds, Zach Green
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.