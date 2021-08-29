Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds slide past Gwinnett Stripers, 3-2

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds edged the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 in the series finale Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Outfielder Dustin Peterson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Nashville a late lead.

Peterson got the Sounds on the board in the first, driving in Matt Lipka with a single. The Stripers managed to tie the game at one in the third as Jason Kipnis drove in a run with a single of his own.

Gwinnett took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single from Drew Waters. In the seventh, Zach Green drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at two for the Sounds.

Nashville Sounds' Dustin Peterson hits Sacrifice Fly to Break Eighth Inning Tie against Gwinnett Stripers. (Nashville Sounds)

Peterson broke the tie with the sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving the Sounds a 3-2 advantage.

The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Louisville Bats Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 4.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hunter Greene (4-6, 3.78) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds are 9-3 vs. the Stripers at First Horizon Park this season.
  • Nashville has won three consecutive games for the first time since July 13th-15th vs. Louisville.
  • Dustin Peterson is batting .322 (28-for-87) with 12 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 21 RBI, and 10 walks in 23 August games.
  • Nashville starting pitchers combined for a 1.65 ERA (5 ER/27.1 IP) this series.

Box Score

Gwinnett 2, Nashville 3

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Gwinnett 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 7 1
Nashville 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 X 3 4 0

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

