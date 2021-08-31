Nashville State Community College Foundation introduces 2021-2022 Board of Trustees

Nashville, TN – The Nashville State Community College Foundation announced their 2021-2022 Board of Trustees. Beginning a three-year term, Tyson Norman and Dee Patel will join 20 other board members. As Young Leaders Council Intern, Karla MacIntyre will serve a one-year term.

“I am delighted to welcome these distinguished leaders,” said Joey Hatch, Foundation board chair who retired in 2018 as an executive for Skanska USA and is a Nashville State Community College alum.

“Our mission is to help strengthen Nashville State’s efforts to expand access to higher education, promote student success, and further regional workforce and economic development for Middle Tennessee,” Hatch stated.

Tyson Norman serves as financial products division chief information officer for Caterpillar Financial Applications, Infrastructure, and Business Process Support. Norman began his career with Caterpillar in 1997. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from North Central College and an MBA from Millikin University.

Dee Patel is the managing director of The Hermitage Hotel, Tennessee’s only five-star hotel. She resides on several boards, including the Nashville Downtown Partnership Board, the Nashville Civic Design Center, Centennial Park Conservancy, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation, Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association, and the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association. A graduate of Johnson & Wales, Patel was born in the United Kingdom.

Karla MacIntyre is college success coach at Conexión Américas. She has also served as a senior undergraduate admissions counselor at Lipscomb University and youth organizing fellow with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. MacIntyre earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from Lipscomb University.

“I am honored to work with this dynamic group of leaders to further our mission of empowering all Nashville State students to achieve their dreams,” said Lauren Bell, executive director of the Nashville State Community College Foundation. “Each member of our Board of Trustees is deeply committed to ensuring all students have the resources needed to thrive in their communities.”

The full list of 2021-2022 NSCC Foundation Board of Trustees



Joey Hatch (retired), Board Chair

Vic Alexander, Kraft CPAs, Treasurer

Scott Brisson, UBS

Ginna Burrell, Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin, PLLC

Kathy Cloninger, Girl Scouts of the USA, CEO Emeritus

Ashlee Davis, AllianceBernstein

Troy Edwards, FreshPoint Nashville

Nancy Eisenbrandt, Consultant, Vice Chair

Lisa Ferrelli, Bank of America

Paula Harris, Barge Design Solutions

Chef Max Knoepfel, Music City Center

Andy Marshall, A. Marshall Hospitality

Greg Martz (retired), Chemours

Karla MacIntyre, Conexión Américas, Young Leaders Council Intern

Tyson Norman, Caterpillar Financial

Jovonna Palmer, Amazon

Dee Patel, The Hermitage Hotel

Sharon Reynolds, DevMar Products, LLC

Dr. Rich Rhoda (retired), Tennessee Higher Education Commission

Robert Sherrill, Imperial Cleaning Systems

Laquita Stribling, Randstad USA

Deb Varallo, Varallo Public Relations

Rod West, Dollar General Corporation

Sections

Topics