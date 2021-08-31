TWRA announces Dove Season Opens September 1st, Early Goose Season Opens as well

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency (TWRA) announces that Tennessee’s dove season opens Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at noon (local time), the annual start of one of the state’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions. This year’s opening day falls on a Wednesday.

Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: September 1st-September 28th; October 9th-October 31st; and December 8th-January 15th, 2022. Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.

Doves are found throughout the various regions in the state, but the highest concentration is in farming areas.

The hunter must have in his/her possession a valid state hunting license and Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit at all times while hunting. Hunters must have the landowner’s permission to hunt on private land.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency manages dove hunting fields in each of the four regions. For more information and location of fields visit http://tn.gov/twra/article/dove.

The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15. There is no limit on collared doves. Doves not readily identifiable as collared doves will be considered mourning doves and will count toward the mourning dove daily bag limit.

No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or on or over any baited area. Any auto-loading or repeating shotgun must be incapable of holding more than three shells while being used for dove hunting.

In addition to the start of dove season, the early season for Canada goose, brant, blue, snow, and Ross’ Geese (light geese) also starts on September 1st and runs through September 19th. Refer to the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide for daily bag limits.

Other hunting seasons that open on September 1st are moorhens/gallinules and rails (Virginia and sora). The Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit is also required to hunt these species.

A new short crow hunting season to overlap with the opening week of dove season will be held September 1st-5th. It will resume September 10th through December 20th and hunting is allowed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only in this segment.

More information on Tennessee’s dove and other migratory birds can be found on the TWRA website (www.tnwildlife.org) in the Hunting section.

The 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide can also be viewed on the website, the TWRA App, or a copy may be obtained at any TWRA regional office or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

