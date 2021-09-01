Austin Peay State University names Emily Smith as APSU Assistant Director of Athletics

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics director Gerald Harrison completed his administrative staff for the 2021-22 season, naming Emily Smith as assistant director of athletics. She replaces Sidney Griffin who departed in July to pursue an opportunity at Army West Point.

In her new role, Smith will oversee the department’s overall administration and serve as special assistant to Harrison. She will direct special departmental projects, plan internal and external events, plan personal and professional development opportunities and create programming to monitor and enhance Austin Peay’s culture.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Emily to Stacheville,” said Harrison. “She brings a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics that will be extremely beneficial to Austin Peay Athletics. Emily will do a great job assisting with our day-to-day operations, special projects, strategic planning, and external events. I am confident she will exhibit and promote the ‘Total Gov Concept’ internally and externally.”

“I want to thank Gerald for the opportunity to join the Austin Peay athletics department,” said Smith. “After meeting with him and the Governors athletics staff during the interview process I really felt this was a staff I wanted to join. I believe I can help the entire Governors family move toward its goals.”

A 2009 Auburn graduate, Smith began her career in collegiate athletics as the assistant to the director of football operations for head coaches Tommy Tuberville and Gene Chizik over four seasons (2007-11) with the Tigers. She then joined MELT, LLC – a full-service sports marketing agency based in Atlanta – where she assisted with marketing for the 2011, 2012, and 2013 NCAA Men’s Final Four and events surrounding the tournament.

Following her time in Atlanta, Smith was a member of the North Carolina State football staff as recruiting operations coordinator for one season (2013) before joining the Kennesaw State staff for three seasons (2014-17) as the football administrative associate for an Owls program that saw its first season of action in 2015. Smith then spent one season at Baylor (2017) and a season with the Atlanta Falcons (2018).

In addition, Smith has participated in the LW Branding Empowering Women in Sports Mentorship Program and the Minnesota Vikings Football Operations Women’s Summit. She also obtained a certificate in supervisory management from Michigan State in December 2020.