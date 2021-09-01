AAA says Hurricane Ida Likely to Cause Gas Price Fluctuations

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average held steady over last week, however, the aftermath of Hurricane Ida is likely to cause gas price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is four cents less than one month ago and 86 cents more than one year ago.

“Until the power is restored to gulf coast refineries, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three-plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week,” Cooper states.

Quick Facts

94% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.66 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.12 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national gas price average decreased by two cents as of Sunday, the cheapest price since early July, but was back up a penny to $3.15 Monday morning following Hurricane Ida. The storm has left more than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power and likely taken about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline. There were nine oil refineries in Ida’s path; at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.

As a precautionary measure, Colonial Pipeline announced on Sunday that they shut down two main lines that run from Houston, TX, to Greensboro, NC. The company added that following an infrastructure inspection after the storm, the pipeline would be back to full service. Gas prices nationally, especially in the southeast and east coast, will see the minimal impact at the pump if the pipeline is down for a matter of hours versus days.

Since Friday, Louisiana’s gas price average increased from $2.81 to $2.83. The increase is expected as a storm like this can cause an increase in demand, due to panic buying, leading up to the storm. However, we are likely to see a dramatic reduction in demand post-hurricane as people stay home due to power outages and road closures.

AAA’s thoughts are with all of those impacted by this devastating storm. For members in the impacted areas requesting AAA services, please note that due to the dangerous conditions caused by the hurricane, only emergency services may be provided if available resources can perform them safely. Otherwise, any services will be delayed until conditions improve. If it’s an emergency situation, members should contact 911.

AAA will continue to monitor the latest oil and gas developments resulting from Ida and provide updates, especially on the re-opening of the Colonial Pipeline.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.32 to settle at $68.74. Crude prices increased as production ramped down ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall. As the storm continues, over 95% of oil production in the Gulf Coast region remains shuttered.

In addition, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reports that 288 out of 560 manned offshore platforms have been evacuated; all 11 of the non-dynamically positioned rigs have been evacuated, and 10 of the 15 dynamically positioned rigs have moved out of the storm’s path as a precaution.

For this week, crude prices will likely increase, at least temporarily, in response to reduced supply. However, as the storm clears and damage is assessed, production will gradually return to normal operations and help to stabilize prices as supply increases.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Nashville ($2.88), Jackson ($2.87)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Nashville ($2.88), Jackson ($2.87) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.78), Kingsport ($2.81), Cleveland ($2.81)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.850 $2.850 $2.846 $2.893 $1.993 Chattanooga $2.780 $2.787 $2.742 $2.853 $1.964 Knoxville $2.836 $2.842 $2.856 $2.872 $1.976 Memphis $2.926 $2.923 $2.928 $2.937 $1.994 Nashville $2.876 $2.874 $2.859 $2.923 $2.049 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.