TDOT Reports Multiple Road Projects and Utility Work Across Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee, June 1st-6th

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is advising motorists to expect lane closures, lane shifts, rolling roadblocks, and nighttime construction activity throughout Montgomery County and several surrounding Middle Tennessee counties during the week of June 1st-6th, 2026.

Projects include utility installations, roadway maintenance, paving operations, roadway striping, and interstate construction work. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution when traveling through active work zones.

Montgomery County

Utility crews will conduct vegetation removal within powerline rights-of-way along State Route 48 between mile markers 14 and 15 on Monday, June 1st, through Friday, June 5th. The work will require single-lane closures in both the northbound and southbound directions daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Along State Route 112 near mile marker 11, aerial fiber installation work is scheduled from Monday, June 1st, through Friday, June 5th. Single-lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions will be in place daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Additional utility work on State Route 112 at mile marker 12 involving sewer installation on Madison Street will require a westbound lane shift from 8:00pm Wednesday, June 3rd, until 5:00am Thursday, June 4th. A second westbound lane shift is scheduled Friday, June 5th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On State Route 12 between mile markers 19 and 20, crews will be placing aerial cable from Monday, June 1st, through Friday, June 5th. Single-lane closures in both directions will occur daily between 9:00:00am and 3:00pm.

Davidson County

Extensive milling and paving operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40 are scheduled nightly from Sunday, May 31st, through Saturday, June 6th. Multiple eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected from 8:00pm until 5:00am each night.

Additional paving work on westbound Interstate 24 near mile marker 41 is scheduled Monday night, June 1st, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, requiring a single-lane closure.

On Thursday night, June 4th, crews will close multiple westbound lanes on Interstate 24 between mile markers 54 and 57 while installing new wire for Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) equipment.

A Tier 2 paving operation is scheduled on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 192 on Tuesday night, June 2nd, requiring a single-lane closure from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Construction activities involving joint repairs, striping, and guardrail work will continue on Interstate 40 near mile marker 196 from Sunday, May 31st, through Saturday, June 6th. Multiple lanes in both directions will be affected nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Interstate 65 near mile marker 1, work on Cedar Street involving bore shots and potholing operations will require single-lane closures on Monday, June 1st, and Tuesday, June 2nd, between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Motorists traveling Interstate 65 near the Rivergate area should prepare for rolling roadblocks from Monday, June 1st, through Friday, June 5th. Blasting operations near mile marker 96 will occur between 10:00am and 2:00pm daily, with all lanes subject to temporary traffic stoppages between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Dickson County

Fiber installation projects along State Route 46 will continue throughout the week. From Monday, June 1st, through Friday, June 5th, crews will install underground and aerial fiber between mile markers 6 and 7, requiring single-lane closures in both directions from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Additional underground fiber installation work near mile marker 7 on State Route 46 will also take place each day during the same hours, requiring similar single-lane closures for northbound and southbound traffic.

Robertson County

Roadway striping operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 30 will take place nightly from Sunday, May 31st, through Saturday, June 6th. Mobile lane closures affecting both eastbound and westbound traffic will be in effect from 8:00pm until 5:00am as crews complete striping improvements.

TDOT reminds drivers to reduce speed, remain alert, and avoid distractions when traveling through construction and maintenance zones. Work schedules remain weather-dependent and are subject to change based on field conditions.