Nashville Sounds Win Second Straight, Defeat Gwinnett Stripers 4-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned their second straight win, beating the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3 on Friday night. The Sounds have secured at worst a series split with the Stripers this week with the win.

Robert Gasser worked five strong innings on the mound for Nashville without a decision as he remains without a decision on the season. Luis Lara chipped in with his 20th multi-hit games of the season, finishing the night 2-for-4 and the only multi-hit game of the night for the Sounds offense.

The Stripers took the early two-run advantage in the opening frame of the game as Gasser let up two singles and a double for the 2-0 Stripers lead. Gasser quickly shut down the Stripers batters in the second and third innings, posting two straight 1-2-3 frames.

The Sounds pushed two runs across the plate and tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, which started off with an Eddys Leonard leadoff single. Ramón Rodríguez belted a towering two-run home run to left field, his third long ball of the season to even the score at 2-2.

Gasser ended yet another efficient outing on a high note, allowing two runs (one unearned) on three hits, posting four 1-2-3 innings and striking out six batters without a decision. Major League Rehabber Jared Koenig made his first appearance with the Sounds and allowed a run to cross on a blooping RBI-single to give the Stripers the lead back 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

However, Nashville gained its first lead of the night, knocking in two runs in the bottom half of the sixth as Cooper Pratt put down a one-out triple into right field. Luis Matos drew a two-out walk to put runners at the corners, and Pratt crossed the plate as the tying run on a balk. Jett Williams lined an RBI-single into center and scored Matos to give Nashville their first lead of the night.

Drew Rom entered the game for Koenig in the top of the seventh inning, adding the team’s fifth 1-2-3 inning of the game. He wrapped up his night working two scoreless innings, allowing a hit with three strikeouts. Southpaw Brian Fitzpatrick worked the top of the ninth for the Sounds and struck out two of the three batters he faced to earn his first save of the season.

The Nashville Sounds will continue this week’s series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday, May 30th with Thomas Pannone (0-1, 3.04 ERA) scheduled to get the start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.