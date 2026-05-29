Austin Peay State University Student-Athletes Achieve 18th Straight Semester With 3.0 GPA or Higher

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s student-athletes posted the third-highest grade-point average in department history with a 3.415 grade-point average during the Spring 2026 semester.

It is the 18th consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 21st time in department history all 15 Austin Peay State University varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA or better for the second-straight semester.

“Seeing our student-athletes continue to raise the standard academically is something we take tremendous pride in,” said APSU Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “Academic success remains at the heart of Austin Peay State University Athletics, and this outstanding semester is a reflection of the dedication, discipline, and commitment that our student-athletes bring every day. It is also made possible by the support and leadership of our coaches, who emphasize success beyond the field of competition. I also would like thank our student-athlete success team and their unwavering support of our student-athletes.”

Their achievements are also a credit to our coaches and support staff, who consistently reinforce the importance of excelling both in competition and in the classroom.”

Austin Peay State University also had nine teams finish with a 3.5-or-better team GPA, with two teams posting program record GPAs. The Governors’ women’s golf team led all programs for the fourth-straight semester with a 3.975 team-wide GPA – the highest single-semester GPA in department history, topping the previous record of 3.969 which it set last spring.

More than 74 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Ninety-five of its 356 student-athletes posted a 4.0 during the spring and were a part of the 160 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.

Another 102 Governors were named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

A complete listing of the Spring 2026 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List are also noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SPRING SEMESTER

PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. Ninety-five Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the 10th time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA.

Ninety-five Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the 10th time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. ALL HAIL. Four Austin Peay teams – men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s cross country, and beach volleyball – saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better and earn academic recognition. The women’s golf team was the only program to have 100 percent of their student-athletes qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

Four Austin Peay teams – men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s cross country, and beach volleyball – saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better and earn academic recognition. The women’s golf team was the only program to have 100 percent of their student-athletes qualify for the APSU Dean’s List. ON A ROLL. Sixteen varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (20), beach volleyball (19), men’s basketball (4) women’s basketball (5), men’s cross country (5), women’s cross country (16), football (4), men’s golf (20), women’s golf (26), soccer (26), softball (22), men’s tennis (26), women’s tennis (26), women’s track & field (16), volleyball (26), and cheer (4).

Spring 2026 APSU Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

BASEBALL (3.312 GPA)

Cody Airington (AD)

Gavin Alveti (DL)

Kaleb Applebey (AD)

Trevor Conley (AD)

Chance Cox (AD)

Drew DeLucia (AD)

Kade Foulke (AD)

Houston Hebert (AD)

Jackson Hohensee (AD)

Jett Hope (AD)

Cole Johnson (DL)

Dylan Kazee (AD)

Brody Lanham (AD)

Aaron Lewis (DL)

Andres Matias (AD)

Bryce McCain (DL)

DJ Merriweather (DL)

Derrick Mitchell (AD)

Mason Pangborn (DL)

Kyler Proctor (AD)

Cannon Rice (DL)

Kade Shatwell (AD)

Ray Velazquez (AD)

Ryker Walton (AD)

Ty Wisdom (DL)

Men’s Basketball (3.450)

Anton Brookshire (AD)

Matt Enright (DL)

Terrell Gaines (DL)

Quan Lax (AD)

Rashaud Marshall (AD)

Tate McCubbin (AD)

Creighton Morisch (AD)

Collin Parker (AD)

Ja’Corey Robinson (DL)

Travis Torain (DL)

Tyler Wagner (AD)

Women’s Basketball (3.541)

Jeanine Brandsma (DL)

Jim’Miyah Branton (DL)

Veronaye Charlton (DL)

Maeva Fotsa (DL)

McKenzie Neal (DL)

JaNiah Newell (AD)

Kyra Perkins (DL)

Jade Rucker (AD)

Anovia Sheals (DL)

Lameria Thomas (DL)

Mya Williams (AD)

Men’s Cross Country (3.400)

Will Keefer (DL)

Richard Lebron (DL)

Zeniel Lizardo (DL)

Jacob Schweigardt (DL)

Jake Strader (AD)

Lacrosse (3.509)

Alexis Block (DL)

Jillian Corl (DL)

Mia Eckerman (AD)

Elyse Faler (DL)

Katie Ferrara (DL)

Kayla Hobday (DL)

Samantha Houttekier (DL)

Kearston Jackson (DL)

Emily Jannetty (DL)

Madison Klamo (DL)

Sahana Krishjathan (DL)

Morgan Lantz (DL)

Laramee Minor (DL)

Riley Pace (DL)

Samantha Poe (DL)

Erin-Kate Roeder (AD)

Tori Ross (AD)

Drew Schmidt (DL)

Rae Schoultz (AD)

Sophia Schwab (DL)

Nora Thurman (DL)

Makenna Touro (DL)

Allison Uchill (DL)

Lauryn Warfield (AD)

Football (3.332)

Rocco Abbagnaro (DL)

Chase Allen (DL)

Saidou Ba (DL)

Kendyle Ball (DL)

Trey Blakeney (DL)

William Bobo (DL)

Isaac Bonds (AD)

Chris Brown (AD)

Lamont Burton II (AD)

Jabari Cathey (DL)

TJ Cox Jr. (DL)

Deandre Creary (DL)

Enelson Delva (AD)

Ke’Tre Dickens II (AD)

Ward Dorris (DL)

Eli Edwards (DL)

Davin Garinger (DL)

Samuel Green (AD)

Nick Guagliano (DL)

Denver Harper (DL)

Jackson Head (DL)

Logan Leftrick (DL)

Jeffson Locke (DL)

Anthwone Montgomery II (DL)

Kimani Mugo (DL)

James Olsen (DL)

Chris Parson (AD)

Joquarri Price (AD)

Markell Redding (DL)

Corey Richardson (DL)

Jaden Robinson (DL)

Drew Ross (DL)

Joshua Sales Jr. (AD)

Courtland Simmons (DL)

Jermiah Skipworth (DL)

Jase Skoglund (AD)

Stratton Smith (DL)

Jake Stonebraker (DL)

Kahlil Tate (DL)

Chandler Thomason (AD)

Nate Weyand (DL)

Myles Wiley (AD)

Walt Barrett (DL)

Jeff Burton (DL)

Ryan Carter (AD)

Keith Charney (DL)

Mike Cogoni (AD)

Kelton Crisp (DL)

Malik Denkins (AD)

Jefferson Bretanys Desca (DL)

Hamilton DiBoyan (DL)

Xavier Ellison (DL)

Mason Fleming (AD)

David Gardner (DL)

Kyler Gibson (DL)

Ta’Ron Haile (AD)

Braylon Harmon (DL)

Benjamin Hicks (AD)

Kendal Howard (AD)

Makendy Jean (AD)

Jayke Jones (AD)

Rase Jones (AD)

Robert Lee (AD)

Ni’Kel Lewis (AD)

Joshua Lloyd (DL)

Roman Mathis (DL)

Caleb Merritt (AD)

Obadiah Obasuyi (DL)

Solomon Ortiz (DL)

Ja Payton (AD)

Kelvin Perkins III (AD)

Quan Peterson (AD)

David Portu (DL)

Marvin Sims (DL)

Tobja Walters Jr. (AD)

William Wiebush (DL)

Matthew Wilson (AD)

Justin Wimpye (DL)

Ben Marshall (DL)

Kaden Mackey (AD)

Tywan Royal (DL)

Men’s Golf (3.238)

Grady Cox (DL)

Jack Dyer (AD)

Parker Elkins (DL)

John Mark Mills (DL)

Zach Olsen (AD)

Seth Smith (AD)

Will Swigart (DL)

Jackson Wise (AD)

Women’s Golf (3.975)

Ella Arnzen (DL)

Jillian Breedlove (DL)

Jordin Cowing (DL)

Makenna Cox (DL)

Abby Hirtzel (DL)

Abby Jimenez (DL)

Katie Roberts (DL)

Autumn Spencer (DL)

Soccer (3.627)

Ari Allen (DL)

Lindsey Arnold (DL)

Kayla Barr (DL)

Lauryn Berry (DL)

Kylie Brandes (DL)

Vivian Burke (AD)

Paige Chrustowski (DL)

Sophie Davidson (DL)

Ellie Dreas (DL)

Anna Drexel (DL)

Kaylee Hansen (DL)

Zoey Kalilimoku (DL)

Kerigan Kivisto (AD)

Haley Lindquist (AD)

Abby Mathews (DL)

Alexa Minestrella (DL)

Caroline Palmer (AD)

Kiley Reese (DL)

Kasidy Schenk (AD)

Jacee Seaton (AD)

Megan Waskiewicz (AD)

Allie Williams (DL)

Softball (3.490)

Shelby Allen (DL)

Emilee Baker (AD)

Mimi Blackledge (DL)

Jacque Connolly Hojas (DL)

Maddy Connolly Hojas (DL)

Maggie Daughrity (DL)

Ashley Diaz (DL)

Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)

Nadia Glass (DL)

Ashlyn Graklanoff (AD)

Cameron Grayson (DL)

Brie Howard (DL)

Maddie Liter (DL)

Avery Lofton (AD)

Emily Marks (DL)

Kam Moore (DL)

Makayla Navarro (DL)

Emberly Nichols (DL)

Katie Raper (DL)

Sammie Shelander (DL)

Jada Sovey (AD)

Emma Thompson (DL)

Makenzie Woodall (DL)

Men’s Tennis (3.559)

Glen Arnet (DL)

Felipe De La Hormaza (AD)

Rohan Loubser (DL)

Vincent (DL)

Logan Tomovski (DL)

Bodi van Galen (DL)

Zijia Liu (DL)

Women’s Tennis (3.677)

Sophia Baranov (DL)

Luca Bohlen (DL)

Alice Bolton (DL)

Pauline Bruns (DL)

Clemence Butavand (DL)

Ayden Kujawa (DL)

Katie Oliver (AD)

Elena Thiel (DL)

Track & Field (3.515)

Alexis Arnett (AD)

Isis Banks (AD)

Emily Bey (DL)

Molly Brown (DL)

Alijanae Cole (DL)

Myra Eriksson (DL)

Shaye Foster (AD)

Sydney Freeman (DL)

Mary Kate French (DL)

Denim Goddard (DL)

Holly Harding (DL)

Mallory Hodge (AD)

Laure Marie Kidukula (DL)

Madelyn Kocik (AD)

Hallie Mattingly (AD)

Mia McGee (AD)

Mariah Mitchem (AD)

Ja’Kyah Montgomery (AD)

Raven Payne (DL)

Seven Pettus (DL)

Emmani Roberts (AD)

Nevaeh Schmeling (DL)

Taylin Segree (DL)

Amani Sharif (AD)

Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Zoe Spann-McDonald (AD)

Emma Tucker (AD)

Taylah Upshaw (DL)

Women’s Cross Country (3.735)

Emily Bey (DL)

Shaye Foster (AD)

Sydney Freeman (DL)

Mary Kate French (DL)

Holly Harding (DL)

Laure Marie Kidukula (DL)

Hallie Mattingly (AD)

Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Taylah Upshaw (DL)

Volleyball (3.490)

Reagan Anderson (DL)

Nya Browne (AD)

Sarah Butler (DL)

Taly Cloyd (DL)

Remmi Cooke (AD)

Sianna Dykes (AD)

Addi Hultquist (AD)

Reaghan Larkin (DL)

Dayan Malavé (AD)

Brooklynn Merrell (DL)

Nicole Okojie (AD)

Taylor Sass (DL)

Gianna Tagoa’i (AD)

Lauren Wallace (AD)