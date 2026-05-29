APSU Track Stars Mallory Hodge and Amani Sharif Finish Season at NCAA East First Round

Lexington, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field’s Mallory Hodge and Amani Sharif represented the Governors at the NCAA East First Round, Thursday, at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex.

A bronze medalist in the 200-meter at the ASUN Outdoor Championships, Hodge posted a sub-24-second time for the third time this season, with her 23.81 being the fifth-best of the senior’s career.

The ASUN Outdoor long jump champion, Sharif posted a 5.88-meter leap, also the fifth-best of her outdoor career.

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