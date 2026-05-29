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APSU Track Stars Mallory Hodge and Amani Sharif Finish Season at NCAA East First Round

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Austin Peay State University Star Track and Field Athletes Conclude Season at NCAA East First Round. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Star Track and Field Athletes Conclude Season at NCAA East First Round. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldLexington, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field’s Mallory Hodge and Amani Sharif represented the Governors at the NCAA East First Round, Thursday, at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex.

A bronze medalist in the 200-meter at the ASUN Outdoor Championships, Hodge posted a sub-24-second time for the third time this season, with her 23.81 being the fifth-best of the senior’s career.

The ASUN Outdoor long jump champion, Sharif posted a 5.88-meter leap, also the fifth-best of her outdoor career.

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

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