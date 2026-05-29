Clarksville Obituary: Cindy Louise Dodson

Clarksville, TN – Cindy Louise Dodson, age 68 of Erin, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 27th, 2026 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Friday, June 12th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 8:00am until the hour of service Friday at noon.

Cindy entered this life on December 31st, 1957 in Detroit, MI, daughter to Clayton and Peggy Markwell. Cindy previously attended Tennessee Ridge Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Daniel Dodson; step-children, Michelle, Allison; siblings, Carrie, Keith, Steve, Derrik, Kristi, and Rhonda.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com