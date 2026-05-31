Austin Peay State University’s Hannah Eden Elected President of Statewide Higher Education Communications Organization

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee College Public Relations Association has named Hannah Eden, senior director of marketing at Austin Peay State University (APSU), as its president. She previously served as the organization’s vice president for professional development.

In her new role, Eden will lead TCPRA’s efforts to support communications, marketing, enrollment, public relations, and creative professionals in higher education through networking and professional development opportunities.

“It is an honor to serve as president of TCPRA,” Eden said. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen connections across our profession and supporting the important work happening on campuses throughout Tennessee.”

Eden was elected during the TCPRA 2026 State Conference, hosted May 20th-22nd in Chattanooga. The event brought together higher education communications professionals from across Tennessee for professional development and collaboration.

I have seen firsthand the impact of strong relationships and shared learning across our profession,” said Bobbie Maynard, associate vice president for communications and marketing at Tennessee Tech University and immediate past president of TCPRA. “I am confident Hannah will continue building on that foundation while guiding TCPRA into an exciting new chapter.”

About TCPRA

The Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA), established in 1975, is a professional organization for higher education communications, marketing, public relations, and enrollment professionals across Tennessee. The association provides opportunities for networking, professional development, and the sharing of best practices to support institutional success.