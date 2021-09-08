Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 8th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 8th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lady is a 2 and a ½-year-old female Anatolian Shepherd weighing 90 pounds. She is current on all vaccinations, microchipped but not spayed yet. Anatolians are known as LGD, Livestock Guardian Dogs. If you are looking for a great protector for your farm, ranch, or even over your family, then Lady might just be your girl! Anatolians are devoted to their people. For more details, MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Surry is a female 5-month-old kitten weighing about 4 pounds with a stunning white coat and black tail! She is litter trained. MCACC will be able to answer any questions about Surry. She is looking for a family who will spoil and love her.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Nala is a very sweet, 3-year-old short-haired Tabby with gorgeous whiskers! Nala is of sensitive temperament and would do best as an only cat without other pets or small children. She needs a calm, stable home with a predictable routine and tons of affection to be her best self. She is up to date on vaccinations, declawed, spayed and litter trained.

If you would like to meet Nala she is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Nathan is an adorable male grey and white Tabby kitten. He is affectionate and very playful and litter trained. He does currently carry the FIV antibodies but it’s hopeful he sheds those as he gets a bit older. Nathan will be neutered, age-appropriate vaccinations will be current, flea and tick treatment, dewormed, and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bella is a very sweet, pretty, 4-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix. Bella craves attention and will “pet” your hand for love. Bella does need to be the only dog in the home and does not care for cats.

She is intimidated and hesitates around people wearing hoodies or any hats and it takes her a bit to feel safe and warm up, so a family who is understanding and patient with Bella is a must. She is good around respectful children. She knows her basic commands, is house trained, and understands ” want to go outside”. She sleeps in her kennel with a pad and loves her big pillow by your feet where she will gladly stay and keep you company.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atti (Atlas) is an energetic, handsome, 3-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix with very pretty markings. He is crate trained, current on vaccinations, and neutered. He loves children, loves to play, but might do better with older children as his high energy could be a bit much for smaller children.

Prefers a no-cat home, but does well with polite, social dogs. Atti, through no fault of his own, has been looking for his forever, loving home for over a year. Could you be that home? Come give Atti a look!

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sandy is a delightful 2-year-old female Terrier mix and weighs 16 pounds. She is up to date on all vaccinations, is spayed, microchipped, and house trained! She does well with other dogs and children but absolutely loves her people the best. If you are looking for a gentle, playful, loving companion then look no further.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kilo is a handsome, smart, energetic, athletic, 3-year-old male Pit mix. If you are into racing, agility, jogging, hiking, dock diving, or any outdoor activities, then Kilo is your guy! Kilo will be best suited to a home environment where he can be challenged and help offset all that energy. He is the perfect pup for an adventurous, active family.

Come meet Kilo and for more information, you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592