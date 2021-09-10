56.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeNewsTBI arrests, charges Henry County Correctional Officer Richard Sanders
News

TBI arrests, charges Henry County Correctional Officer Richard Sanders

News Staff
By News Staff
Richard Wade Sanders
Richard Wade Sanders

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationParis, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Henry County Correctional Officer on charges of having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, today, TBI agents began investigating a report of a Henry County Correctional Officer having inappropriate contact with a female inmate inside her cell over the last week. 

As a result of the investigation, Richard Wade Sanders (DOB: 5/27/00) was arrested this afternoon and booked into the Henry County Jail on three counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.  His bond is set at $25,000.  Sanders is no longer employed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office following an internal investigation.

Previous articleAPSU Soccer plays Evansville to 1-1 Draw at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online