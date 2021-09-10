Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks Public to Vote for Best Nature Photo

Nashville, TN – After receiving more than 3,200 wildlife and landscape submissions for its 7th annual photo contest, Tennessee Wildlife Federation is asking the public to vote for the best photograph.

Visit tnwf.org/peoples-choice to vote. Voting closes on September 14th at 11:59pm CT.

A panel of jurors has selected 50 photos to participate in public voting. Now, Tennesseans can cast their vote—and cast another every 24 hours. Each ballot submitted enters the voter to win one of several Federation prize packs.

“This year’s photographers truly showcased the diverse wildlife and stunning natural landscapes Tennessee has to offer,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “With so many good photos, it will be hard to pick just one favorite.”

The winning photographer will be featured in the Federation’s 2022 calendar and win a $250.00 Patagonia gift card and Federation apparel.

Voting closes on September 14th at 11:59pm CT. To cast your vote, visit tnwf.org/peoples-choice.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife, water, and wild places. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit tnwf.org.