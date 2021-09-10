Clarksville Police Department reports Fatal Vehicle Accident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Athletic Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a fatality crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Athletic Boulevard.

This incident involves a head-on-collision and the status of the other injured drivers is unknown, but are being treated by EMS.

The Northbound Lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are currently shut down and traffic is being diverted.

Fatal Accident Crash investigators are en-route to the scene.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.