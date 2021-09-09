APSU Soccer plays Evansville to 1-1 Draw at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Clarksville, TN – A Claire Larose goal in the 13th minute gave Austin Peay State University’s soccer team an early advantage, but an Evansville goal in the 36th minute evened the match and led to a 1-1 double-overtime draw, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Chloé Dion made her third-consecutive start in goal for Austin Peay (1-4-1) and saved the first Evansville (4-0-3) shot on goal in the 12th minute. After the Dion save, Anna McPhie fired a through ball to Larose, who beat the charging Purple Ace’s goalkeeper to give the Govs a 1-0 lead.

With an early lead, Dion made saves on the next three shots that Evansville put on target, but the Purple Aces were able to break through and tied the match with an Emily Ormson goal in the 36th minute. Gybson Roth fired one final shot on goal in the first half, but the Purple Aces keeper was up to the task and the match remained tied, 1-1, at halftime.

At halftime, the Governors made a change in goal, with senior Peyton Powell replacing Dion. Powell was tested early by the Purple Aces, saving the only shot on goal she would face in the match in the 50th minute.

After both sides took five shots apiece in the first half, Austin Peay State University outshot Evansville, 7-3, in the second 45 minutes. The Governors also took a trio of shots on goal in the second half, with Larose putting two shots on target and Alec Baumgardt putting a single shot on frame.

After a scoreless second half, neither team was able to get a shot off during the first 10-minute overtime period. The Purple Aces took just one shot in the second overtime, but it was off target and the match ended in a draw, 1-1.

Quotably, APSU Coach Naomi Kolarova

Opening thoughts

“I am happy with the result, we possessed the ball better than we have all year. We gave away some balls in the first half that we shouldn’t have, but I think the team adjusted positionally and we were able to find the pockets of space to keep it better in the second half.”

On overtime

“Overtime games are physically tough. 110 minutes takes a toll on their bodies, as you can see with a few girls cramping up tonight. I think we fought through that pain really well though, we really wanted it tonight and it’s unfortunate that we could not convert a second goal to win it.”

Moving forward

“The energy on the field was fantastic. Playing under the lights in the cooler weather gives us that little extra boost for sure. The girls are disappointed we didn’t get that elusive “W,” but I am very proud of the fighting mindset we had for the entirety of the game!”

Box Score

Evansville 1, Austin Peay 1

1 2 OT 1 OT 2 F Evansville 1 0 0 0 1 Austin Peay 1 0 0 0 1

