Nashville Sounds hold Memphis Redbirds scoreless in 5-0 win at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Colin Rea threw a gem and Dustin Peterson backed him with a mammoth three-run homer to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 5-0 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Rea allowed only three baserunners in six shutout innings. The right-hander yielded two hits and one walk while racking up seven strikeouts. Rea allowed a single in the second, a single in the fourth and a walk in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Memphis starter Johan Oviedo was equally as dominant and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning. Matt Lipka sparked a Nashville rally when he bunted for their first hit of the game. After Oviedo issued a walk to Brice Turang, Dustin Peterson launched an 0-1 pitch from Oviedo out to deep left field for a go-ahead three-run home run. The homer was Peterson’s ninth of the season.

The blast by Peterson put Rea in line for the win after being lifted for a pinch-hitter to start the bottom of the frame. It is Rea’s second win since joining the Sounds on August 13.

Nashville’s bullpen protected the lead the rest of the way. Thomas Jankins fired a scoreless seventh, Kyle Lobstein followed suit in the eighth and Patrick Weigel put up a zero in the ninth to finish the shutout.

Lipka added to the lead with a run-scoring single in the seventh and David Dahl provided Nashville’s final run of the night with an opposite-field solo home run in the eighth.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 1.37) starts for Nashville against left-hander Connor Thomas (5-3, 3.61) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have won six straight games at First Horizon Park and are now 35-22 at home.

Colin Rea tossed a season-high 6.0 innings and recorded his first quality start with Nashville (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K).

Matt Lipka stole two bases tonight – his fourth multi-steal game of the season.

The shutout was Nashville’s ninth of the season – tied for second-most in the Triple-A East.

The Sounds are now 26-6 when hitting at least two home runs (Peterson, Dahl).

Box Score

Memphis 0, Nashville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 1 X 5 6 0