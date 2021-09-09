62.3 F
TBI charges Former Ashland City Police Officer Benjamin Moore with Solicitation, Exploitation of a Minor

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationCheatham County, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a now-former Ashland City police officer.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an Ashland City police officer and an underage female.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified now-former officer Benjamin Moore as the individual responsible for inappropriate conduct with the juvenile.

The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Benjamin Moore (DOB 03/13/1987) with one count of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of Tampering with Evidence. Moore was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

