Austin Peay State University Volleyball hits the road for Indiana State Invitational

Terre Haute, IN – Fresh off its clean sweep of the Harvard Invitational, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continues its season-opening road trip at the Indiana State Invitational. The Govs will face Western Michigan and IUPUI, Friday, before meeting host Indiana State, Saturday at ISU Arena.

Brooke Moore was named to her second-straight all-tournament team after scoring 27 kills at a .383 attack percentage in the tournament. Mikayla Powell added 21 kills and 11 blocks with Maggie Kennan chipping in 12 kills and 12 blocks as the Govs swept each of their three opponents (Merrimack, Harvard, and Marist) during the weekend.

The Govs open this weekend against a Western Michigan team that reached the Mid-American Conference tournament final last spring. They then face a pair of Indiana-based foes in IUPUI and host Indiana State that they have not faced in more than a decade.

First Swings

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight APSU Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters the weekend with 1,263 kills (7th all-time) and 1,301 digs (12th). She needs 27 kills to move into the program’s Top 5.

Right-side hitter Tegan Seyring is averaging 2.29 kills per set (48 over 21 sets) as the Govs second most-productive hitter.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year, used a 21-kill weekend at Harvard to solidly place herself third on the Govs kill’s list with 46 this season (2.09 per set). Her 15 blocks are third-most on the team.

Austin Peay State University setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead returned to their roles pacing the offense. Mead is averaging 4.00 assists per set with five aces and 11 digs. Waite has averaged 5.62 assists per set over the opening two weeks with 20 digs.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan recorded an impressive 12 blocks (1.71 per set) during the Harvard Invitational and jumped into the team lead with 18 blocks this fall, matching her kill total through 14 sets.

APSU libero Jessica Lary made the most of her turn at libero during the Harvard Invitational, posting 35 digs (3.89 per set). She also had no reception errors on 33 attempts.

Libero Morgan Rutledge impressed in the season’s first-weekend tourney action with 42 digs (3.23 per set), tying Moore for most on the team. She also recorded 14 assists and committed only seven reception errors despite seeing 113 serves.

Outside hitter Marlayna Bullington joins the indoor squad this season after claiming OVC Beach Freshman of the Year honors last season while helping the APSU Govs win the inaugural OVC beach volleyball title.

Austin Peay State University head coach Taylor Mott made use of her extensive bench over the first two weekends with all 18 available players seeing action.