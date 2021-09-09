Clarksville Police Department releases update to Sunday closure of Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced that all lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (between Cunningham Lane and 101st Airborne Parkway (SR374)) will be closed for a Fatal Crash Investigation follow-up on Sunday, September 12th, 2021, from 7:00am–7:30am (or until complete).

Clarksville Police have now released the recommended detour route motorist should take while Fort Campbell Boulevard is shut down.

Motorists can expect brief delays as both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted from Fort Campbell Boulevard onto alternative routes. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be assisting with signs and message boards, CPD units will be on scene in the roadway directing traffic.

CPD does not expect the shutdown to last more than 30 minutes.